Edges By Ruth Osman

Edges
Why she hadda be loud so?
Sharp so?
All clavicles and cheekbones
retorts and teeth
blackstrap molasses on the back
of the tongue
refusing to go down
a splinter of bone lodged
in the throat?
My edges
sanded to sanctimonious smoothness
guilted with Wednesday’s ashes
shrivel and shrink as she passes
paper held to flame.
I see you, sister.
I want to be you, sister.
My father claps our roti
oiled hands gleaming
then divides steaming hills
of rice and dhal
with knife and fork
so I could learn ‘the proper way’—
self-mutilation
with a serving of table talk.
I see you, sister.
I want to be you, sister
The bedroom door creaks
impales me with a shaft of light
a butterfly pinned to the sheets.
Sweaty palms
trembling thighs.
I wonder why
but my body knows.
I see you, sister.
I want to be you, sister.
“Why are you always so angry?”
A lover pries.
I cross my legs
smile
cloak the gleam of steel
behind my eyes.
I see you, sister.
I want to be you, sister.
By Ruth Osman
Biography:
Ruth Osman is a Guyanese singer/songwriter and poet based in the Caribbean twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Like most Caribbean people, she is a confluence of ethnicities, traditions and perspectives. Poetry, she says, helps her make sense of those rich, diverse and sometimes incongruent legacies.
She was shortlisted for the Bocas Lit Emerging Writers Fellowship 2022. And her poem, “Lost and Found” received an Honorable Mention in the 52nd New Millennium Writing Awards. Osman is currently completing her debut poetry collection “All Made of Longing” for publication by Bamboo Talk Press.