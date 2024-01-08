Edges By Ruth Osman

Edges

Why she hadda be loud so?

Sharp so?



All clavicles and cheekbones

retorts and teeth

blackstrap molasses on the back

of the tongue

refusing to go down

a splinter of bone lodged

in the throat?

My edges

sanded to sanctimonious smoothness

guilted with Wednesday’s ashes

shrivel and shrink as she passes

paper held to flame.

I see you, sister.

I want to be you, sister.

My father claps our roti

oiled hands gleaming

then divides steaming hills

of rice and dhal

with knife and fork

so I could learn ‘the proper way’—

self-mutilation

with a serving of table talk.

I see you, sister.

I want to be you, sister

The bedroom door creaks

impales me with a shaft of light

a butterfly pinned to the sheets.

Sweaty palms

trembling thighs.

I wonder why

but my body knows.

I see you, sister.

I want to be you, sister.

“Why are you always so angry?”

A lover pries.

I cross my legs

smile

cloak the gleam of steel

behind my eyes.

I see you, sister.

I want to be you, sister.

By Ruth Osman

Biography: Ruth Osman is a Guyanese singer/songwriter and poet based in the Caribbean twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Like most Caribbean people, she is a confluence of ethnicities, traditions and perspectives. Poetry, she says, helps her make sense of those rich, diverse and sometimes incongruent legacies. She was shortlisted for the Bocas Lit Emerging Writers Fellowship 2022. And her poem, “Lost and Found” received an Honorable Mention in the 52nd New Millennium Writing Awards. Osman is currently completing her debut poetry collection “All Made of Longing” for publication by Bamboo Talk Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

