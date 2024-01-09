Assemblage in Moonlight By George Eklund

Assemblage in Moonlight



The moonlight is wide,

I don’t want to think about it.

The night is real,

It fills the voices of the choir.

Stadiums glow and throb

All across the hemisphere.

I need to get to a river

To bring something dense

To the sea.

A howling awakens the sheep,

How I pity the technicians

In the grief they cannot know.

What if I should die with a machine

On my lap or in my arms

Or fastened to my brain…

I cover myself, the body,

The portal, the dichotomy

And apprehend the imprint

Of a deity upon the downturned face.

All my life—the demons, the saints

And the somnambulists

At play in the moonlight.

Small pockets of snow

Are all that remain.

By George Eklund

Biography:

George Eklund has published widely in North American journals, including The American Poetry Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, Crazyhorse, Cimarron Review, Epoch, The Iowa Review, The Massachusetts Review, The New Ohio Review, The North American Review and Willow Springs, among others.

Most recently his poems have appeared in The Lindenwood Review, Poetry Fix, Red Booth Review, and Rio Grande Review, as well as The Heartland Review, Descant, Redactions, Adelaide, and Thimble.

Eklund’s full length volumes include The Island Blade (ABZ Press 2011) and Each Breath I Cannot Hold (Wind Publications 2011)

Finishing Line Press published his chapbook, Wanting To Be an Element, in 2012, and also his recent collection, Altar, in September 2019.

His translations from the Spanish have appeared in The Rio Grande Review, In Translation/Third Rail, Merida Review, Circulo de Poesia, and in the anthology Sólo una vez aquí en la tierra: Cincuenta y dos poetas del mundo (Only Once Here on Earth: 52 World Poets). Most recently his translations of poems by Mario Bojórquez appeared in Tupelo Literary Review.

Eklund has been recognized as an Al Smith Fellow by the Kentucky Arts Council. In 2014 he was invited to represent the U.S. at the Encuentro Internacional de Poesia in Mexico City where he was a featured reader.

George Eklund is Emeritus Professor at Morehead State University. He shares studio space with the painter and poet, Laura Eklund, on thirty acres of wooded hills in eastern Kentucky.

His website is georgeeklund.org.

