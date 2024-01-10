AUGUST By Esther Lee

AUGUST

in august the words evaporated from your throat, lost their form and flew into the arid sidewalk, sun too distant to care about the dried spittle

that laid blatantly under the sky. repercussions getting lazier, you said,

like those politicians in the news with premature sentences and nooses untied.

mother told you not to worry about things that you could not control.

that august father’s eyes were barren and the will flooded out of him in steady rivers, those years of vows whispered in prayers, promises

that rusted on the tongue, wrung loose in desperation until they lay still in the death of memory.

hope is the worst thing you could give to a man that even God has failed.

you used to collect hope in whispers, flense the tragedy from tarnished memories and wish away the past.

all you do now is sit

and wait for the blow, each silence

only seems to grow more teeth than the last. to you, the days stretch into themselves,

pink, misshapen lumps of years-old saltwater taffy like the pastor used to give us.

and i’m scared

that you’re not scared of losing anymore.

By Esther Lee

Biography:

Esther Lee is a writer and high school student from Southern California who also has a penchant for photography, tea, and the nineties cartoon Daria. She’s a contributor for the online zine Soliloquie, and her work has been recognized by the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards and published by Rookie Magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

