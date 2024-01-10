the cinemark behind the holiday inn By Marwa Daftani

the cinemark behind the holiday inn

when my mother was my age she was a refugee

and working as a seamstress, and in three years she

would meet my father, and they would leave the

second place she would never come to call home.

she makes sure to remind me the life she built was

of her own doing, with her bare hands, and how she

did it all alone – at least until my oldest brother was

born. she only ever asked for help from her children

and when one of us was too selfish or naive or cruel

to understand, and denied the weight of her asks, she

would bow her head and walk back to the iron cage

she’s been suffocating in for thirty years, blaming her

tears on the onions she diced. i’ve seen my mother wipe

silent acid from her eyes more times than i care to admit.

i’m ashamed at how often i misread her warnings disguised

as motherly anecdotes. a self made woman, but she has also been destroyed too many times to count. when she told me

i was wasting potential after i took a break from college, i

rolled my eyes, getting dressed, on my way to meet friends

in a parking lot at sundown. she was kind and i was fragile

and so one last time she dressed up her words: wear a jacket.



you’re on the road to ruin.

By Marwa Daftani

Marwa Daftani is a junior attending Rutgers University – New Brunswick. She is majoring in English and has a a double minor in Creative Writing and Linguistics. She was recently the recipient of the Mitchell Adelman Scholarship for Creative Writing. Marwa will begin her undergraduate thesis within the next year and hopes to complete a collection of poetry and prose to be published one day.

