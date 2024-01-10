the cinemark behind the holiday inn By Marwa Daftani

the cinemark behind the holiday inn
when my mother was my age she was a refugee
and working as a seamstress, and in three years she
would meet my father, and they would leave the
second place she would never come to call home.
she makes sure to remind me the life she built was
of her own doing, with her bare hands, and how she
did it all alone – at least until my oldest brother was
born. she only ever asked for help from her children
and when one of us was too selfish or naive or cruel
to understand, and denied the weight of her asks, she
would bow her head and walk back to the iron cage
she’s been suffocating in for thirty years, blaming her
tears on the onions she diced. i’ve seen my mother wipe
silent acid from her eyes more times than i care to admit.
i’m ashamed at how often i misread her warnings disguised
as motherly anecdotes. a self made woman, but she has also been destroyed too many times to count. when she told me
i was wasting potential after i took a break from college, i
rolled my eyes, getting dressed, on my way to meet friends
in a parking lot at sundown. she was kind and i was fragile
and so one last time she dressed up her words: wear a jacket.
you’re on the road to ruin.
By Marwa Daftani
Marwa Daftani is a junior attending Rutgers University – New Brunswick. She is majoring in English and has a a double minor in Creative Writing and Linguistics. She was recently the recipient of the Mitchell Adelman Scholarship for Creative Writing. Marwa will begin her undergraduate thesis within the next year and hopes to complete a collection of poetry and prose to be published one day.