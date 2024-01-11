My Will and Testament By Leecy Davis

My Will and Testament



Put me in an oak canoe,

Carved for three years by a man in Suwannee.

You’ll know him by the overalls.

Wrap me in brown linen etched with the Kaddish and blooming lotus flowers.

Have my mother smoke a cigarette and place it between my lips.

Cradle me as I came into the world and place me as you did to sleep.

Anoint me with cane syrup and my mother’s tears…the ones she collected the night my father hid me behind the baseboards.

The Hoodoo Woman I danced with told me the water would take me home.

The dark mirror I’ll glide across captures my soul,

Forcing me into a land I’ve forgotten.

She’ll insist you cover me in pots, I’m not an altar.

The swamp is a dead tree, it’s waves no longer sing for the end has been calling out for some time now.

Remember to give me a push.

With the tension of the moon between the sun, release into clouds and land between my eyes.

The spirit which will take me under.

As I sink into the “coca-cola” waters and my name loses the touch of your lips,

Walk away.

By Leecy Davis

Biography: Leecy Davis was born in Albany, Georgia. She is a senior at the University of Memphis pursuing an Art History degree with a specialization in Egyptian Art.

