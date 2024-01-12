the lovers i share, the lovers i keep By Theo Bee

the lovers i share, the lovers i keep

pleasure knows the names of my lovers

delicately carving loyalty into each fingers,

bones and all, assigned and carried, into desire

cupid, all but a servant, to kneel before

caffeine infused romance, shaking bitterly

at the prospects of a forever we won’t keep

even if she blooms, even if she knows the truth

of reincarnated love, until it withers like crop

drink from the river sweet, legs resting on the shoreline

beaded sweat, pulsing ribcages flying loud

heartswelling and sprouting into lungspit soil

tell you your name, but never louder than a whisper

pleasure, carrier pigeon of fantasy, breed chaos

breed the youth of a thousand budding desires and loves

until freckled with sun-exhaustion and weep

until every lover has touched a hundred times or more

By Theo Bee

Biography:

Theo Bee (he/they) is a trans, queer, and disabled writer and artist from Nebraska living in New Jersey. His work can be seen in Another Chicago Magazine, The Bitchin’ Kitsch, and Stone of Madness Press. You can find them on Twitter and Instagram @theobeecreates.

