Marginalia By tripp j crouse

Marginalia

You look at me

like I’m the last person

you want to see,

eyes welled up with

heartbreak full of buckshot

and the thunderous purr

of a chainsaw.6

The blood rinses

these ink-stained hands7

and trembling

memory, widowed.

My love is little notes in the margins

written in dark cursive,8

forgotten asides,

misspent connections

ring like mallets

raked down sun-dried spines

At a table

with vampires and thieves9

ready to chew through

red meat,

drawn and quartered

by four mares.

It’s hard to keep secrets

from people who speak

with spirits.

They tell me:

We cannot go back.

What is past

won’t be undone,

only forward now,

and hope for something

new.

______________________________

6 Stephen Graham Jones “My Heart is a Chainsaw”

7 Joan Naviyuk Kane “Late Successional”

8 Joan Naviyuk Kane “More Dissipate”

9 Hooray for the Riff Raff “Pierced Arrows”

By tripp j crouse

Biography:

Biography: tripp j crouse (they/them) is niizh manidoowag (Two-Spirit) Ojibwe. They write poetry and perform spoken word. tripp serves as a poetry reader for Anomalous Press, or ANMLY, and has poetry published or forthcoming in The Yellow Medicine Review, oddball magazine, Grassroots, Zygote in My Coffee, Words & Whispers and beestung. Originally from the Midwest, Tripp now calls Dzantik’i Heeni (Juneau, Alaska) home.





