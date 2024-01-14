PTSD: WE ARE THE UNBREAKABLE By Sonia Lenardon

PTSD: WE ARE THE UNBREAKABLE

we are the broken

and the unbreakable

we are everything

we are

dislocated shoulders and

disorienting nightmares

and where am I?

nottherenottherenottherecan’tbewon’tbethereagain

and safesafesafe



what even is safe

is it a place

a name

an identity

a state of being

a faraway thought

a foreign concept

is it just to be free from harm

deliver us

deliver me

just let me go

what even is freedom?

is it to wake up

with cool skin

and soft hair

and clothes that don’t cling

to sweat-bathed flesh

is it the absence of battlefields

in the night



is it to wake up and just know—

where you are

who you are

what you are

you are

safesafesafe

we are the broken

and the unbreakable

amidst words spoken in

flashback language

words of—

she buckles like a wild calf

and

hush now

and

stop now

and

it’ll only be fifteen minutes



and

the dark calms kids down,

so into the dark you go

(only fifteen minutes at a time—

an eternity of breaths

echoing in the blackness)



words of—

I’m mad now

and

I’m disappointed now

and

say that again

and

do that again

and

and I will hit you so hard

(blows also calm kids down

did you know?

I never learned)



and sounds that go—

BANGBANG

goes the gun that

shot my baby down

and yet I still love the thunder

and what does that even make me,

that I can love a storm still?



amidst the words

and the sounds

(and is that me,

biting down in the dark

so they won’t hear?

is that my teeth

grinding like the Gnasher of myth?

is that my jaw

clenching like Fenrir’s?

my very own Ragnarok

yet I have learned

early enough

not to be afraid of the Apocalypse)

and amidst all that

we do not break



kintsugi

there is not enough gold

in the world

to fill my cracks

but I was never looking to shine anyway

still



we do not break

yet

never

still

what else, really?

what else can you do

to us

that will break us?

what else can you do

to me

that hasn’t been done?



we are the broken

and the unbreakable

and isn’t that a miracle

aren’t we a miracle

By Sonia Lenardon

Biography:

Biography: Sonia Lenardon is an Italian-born spiritually-Canadian (it’s a long story) writer and poet. She uses writing as a survival skill and as a tool to send out hope and love and laughter into the world. She writes about nature and love stories between humans and the planet, and about trauma and resilience (and isn’t the latter a form of love as well?). You can find her on Instagram, but mostly you can find her wandering forests and thinking about the beauty of grizzly bears.

