Out By the Pasture By Megha Mohan

Out By the Pasture

The day I grew up was the day

I learned I wasn’t a redneck.

Didn’t matter that I sang Big Green Tractor

or wore blue jeans;

Just that my lunchbox stank

& I didn’t have blue eyes.

I sang with heart, though

Always hungry, always waiting on dinner

What do you know about

a Southern childhood?

It’s church on Sundays,

Not temples in our free time.

Prasadam, doughy pastries,

Not Holy Communion.

They dressed me up as Mary, though

My voice rang out in the church halls

Virginian heat left me melanated

& it left them alone

Whining on about bronzer,

That new Brad Paisley song

Just one second, one second.

The TSA has to frisk me very violently

Before I can catch the plane

Home

By Megha Mohan

Biography:



Megha Mohan is a student and writer from Jacksonville, Florida. In their writing, they like to explore narratives that say something important about the human condition. Specializing largely in prose, poetry, and flash fiction, their work has received awards and acclaim in their area.

