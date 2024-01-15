Out By the Pasture By Megha Mohan

Out By the Pasture
The day I grew up was the day
I learned I wasn’t a redneck.
Didn’t matter that I sang Big Green Tractor
or wore blue jeans;
Just that my lunchbox stank
& I didn’t have blue eyes.
I sang with heart, though
Always hungry, always waiting on dinner
What do you know about
a Southern childhood?
It’s church on Sundays,
Not temples in our free time.
Prasadam, doughy pastries,
Not Holy Communion.
They dressed me up as Mary, though
My voice rang out in the church halls
Virginian heat left me melanated
& it left them alone
Whining on about bronzer,
That new Brad Paisley song
Just one second, one second.
The TSA has to frisk me very violently
Before I can catch the plane
Home
By Megha Mohan
Biography:
Megha Mohan is a student and writer from Jacksonville, Florida. In their writing, they like to explore narratives that say something important about the human condition. Specializing largely in prose, poetry, and flash fiction, their work has received awards and acclaim in their area.