For Lost Boys at Sea By Adesiyan Oluwapelumi

For Lost Boys at Sea
For lost boys at sea, every tide is a flood surfing memories
of lost love. Even the loneliness in their mute mouths creep
like a dead branch. There used to be a song here—a marine
goddess swooning the sea into sleep. Now, the turbulent days
are upon us. Our grief, a seashell desiccating. There is not enough
pain to waft pain. Here, a boat is a sinking miracle. There are no
survivors here, only lost boys lording over flies and campfires.
Look—the white seagull across the horizon flying into morrow:
tomorrow is an albino. Its echo dissolving into the vastness of the
sea. We are lost by how much farther we’ve left home. Shut your
eyes and the distance deluges. I am swaying into the night because
the wind will not leave me—I am the wind. The sunset, setting afar
in the East, wades in water. We grease the emptiness in us, and slip away…
By Adesiyan Oluwapelumi
Biography:
Adesiyan Oluwapelumi, TPC XI, is a medical student, poet, essayist & Assistant Editor of Fiery Scribe Review from Nigeria. Winner of the Cheshire White Ribbon Day Creative Contest (2022), & 1st runner up in the Fidelis Okoro Prize for Poetry (2023). His works are published/forthcoming in Fantasy Magazine, Poet Lore, Tab Journal, Poetry Wales, Variant Literature & elsewhere. A 2023 Adroit Journal Summer Mentee, a 2023 SprinNG Writers’ Fellowship, hus works were selected for inclusion in the Annual Outstanding Young Writers Anthology( Paper Crane, 2023). He tweets @ademindpoems.