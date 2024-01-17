Heart of an immigrant
What holds the heart of an immigrant together
so that it doesn’t burst
from anger?
Or freeze
to death?
It’s wrapped
with miles of telephone lines
Stitched
with underwater fiberoptic cables
Pumped
with white contrails soaring across the sky
Resuscitated
by radars detecting congeners in the fog
Warmed
with rays of light that touched the face of loved ones
Tattooed
with strings of code for heart emojis
Pedestaled
In an alloyed temple of traditions
beating, thumping,
pounding
with neurons firing thoughts of love back home
By Juan Carlos Hugues
Biography:
After obtaining his BA in Psychology and BA in Religion from Pepperdine University, Juan Carlos is now pursuing his MS in Social and Intercultural Psychology at the University of Lausanne. He is interested in investigating the well-being of marginalized groups across different cultures and how social institutions, including digital ones like the internet, can be transformed to help vulnerable groups flourish. In his free time outside the lab, Juan Carlos likes to bring all his interests together by writing queer and immigrant poems and short fiction stories.
One thought on “Heart of an immigrant By Juan Carlos Hugues”
I loved!. I’m a inmmigrant too. Congrats to the Panamanian/ American author!. 👏 Amazing!