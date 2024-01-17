Heart of an immigrant By Juan Carlos Hugues

Heart of an immigrant

What holds the heart of an immigrant together

so that it doesn’t burst

from anger?

Or freeze

to death?

It’s wrapped

with miles of telephone lines

Stitched

with underwater fiberoptic cables

Pumped

with white contrails soaring across the sky

Resuscitated

by radars detecting congeners in the fog

Warmed

with rays of light that touched the face of loved ones

Tattooed

with strings of code for heart emojis

Pedestaled

In an alloyed temple of traditions

beating, thumping,

pounding

with neurons firing thoughts of love back home

By Juan Carlos Hugues

Biography: After obtaining his BA in Psychology and BA in Religion from Pepperdine University, Juan Carlos is now pursuing his MS in Social and Intercultural Psychology at the University of Lausanne. He is interested in investigating the well-being of marginalized groups across different cultures and how social institutions, including digital ones like the internet, can be transformed to help vulnerable groups flourish. In his free time outside the lab, Juan Carlos likes to bring all his interests together by writing queer and immigrant poems and short fiction stories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

