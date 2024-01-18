My mother is a mystic By Michel O’Hara

My mother is a mystic

the way she roasts a chicken

and dreams of talking bears.

The spring her garden burst into flames

with zinnia and peonies, she shouted,

this world is a wasteland, leave the windows

open, let in the rain! I am warned against

any conversations that begins with the words

it’s a fact or trust me.

They’re all hand-me-downs, discarded things,

she says, once you scrape away the debris

don’t you find we’re already everything

any of us has ever needed?

Our every gesture an invocation,

each action a phoenix,

and when divination doesn’t work

touch, root, smolder.

By Michel O’Hara

Biography:

Michel O’Hara is a poet and photographer living in Los Angeles, CA. She is currently completing her B.A. in Liberal Studies, Creative Writing at Antioch University Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in gallery shows and photography exhibitions across the U.S. and was included in the photography anthology “Personal Narrative”. Currently she is an editor at the literary journal Two Hawks Quarterly.

