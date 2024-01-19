Introducing Expedited Poetry Submissions

The Rising Phoenix Review is a fully independent literary magazine. Our editorial team fully funds the publication of this magazine out of pocket. As a result, we need help expanding our nest.

Expedited submissions are a wonderful way for you to be directly involved in the growth of the publication. Choosing an expedited submission allows writers and artists to generously help offset our operating costs. We currently have two levels of expedited submissions. Level one is $15 and guarantees you a submissions decision within 7 days. Level two is $30 and guarantees you a submissions decision within 7 days, plus a detailed critique of each of the poems in your submission.

We will use the funds we receive from these submissions to expand our publishing services, support artists, pay our staff, and build a fund to monetarily compensate the writers we publish.

