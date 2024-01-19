Pressed Like a Shadow By Pam Vap

Pressed Like a Shadow

He used to hate in less dangerous ways:

name calling, not calling, an accidental

push into the wall, left to walk home

from the store. All the phone calls

from the bold girl at Kitty’s Korner used to be

hidden. Bruises could be forgiven.

She used to sneak flowers from the city park

and press them between sheets

of newspaper, ignoring the headlines.

Roses must be gathered without dew,

painstakingly broken into separate pieces,

disassembled, and arranged face down.

Then tighten the screws of the flower press

until the petals dry to near black

and thin as a dragonfly wing.

By Pam Vap

Pam Vap is a high school English teacher in Arizona. She was a first place winner in the Nebraska Writer’s Guild Poetry contest, a first place Goodreads poetry winner, an Allen Ginsberg Poetry Honorable Mention, a finalist in the Lascaux Literary Prize in Poetry, and a finalist in the Prime Number Magazine Award for Poetry. She has recently published in Ravensperch, Poetry East, Pudding Magazine, Poetry on the Plains, DASH, Abandoned Mine and Glacial Hills Review.

