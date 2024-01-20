Find me in Jenin By Alex Scott

Find me in Jenin
Tell me I’m no good. nine dead twenty
injured. a massacre in Jenin. how could
they take blood and world. that godforsaken city
which sings to me of you
The bed we shared the shisha we took. the coals
now long turned ash. their remnants whisper the
dusty cold. and terrorize my dreams
Tell me I’m no good. I say a prayer for
the dead. but mourn only for you
No death dementia not newfound love could
ever soothe my sleep. I weep and
comb the streets at night
for that murmur of your soul
And if you die before we meet I’ll find you in
the next. and then again thereafter
I will take you from your love
Let’s lie together like the first
cry with me of time now lost
and fury at this life. find me in Jenin
where I roam alone in night’s dark cloak
listening for a whisper
By Alex Scott
Biography:
Alex is an Irish artist living in London. His work has been published in the Bosphorus Review of Books and featured in Eat the Storms. He volunteered as an Art Teacher in Palestine in 2017 and returned in October 2023 to cycle across the West Bank to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians. He was in Jerusalem during the October 7th offensive.