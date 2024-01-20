Find me in Jenin By Alex Scott

Find me in Jenin

Tell me I’m no good. nine dead twenty

injured. a massacre in Jenin. how could

they take blood and world. that godforsaken city

which sings to me of you

The bed we shared the shisha we took. the coals

now long turned ash. their remnants whisper the

dusty cold. and terrorize my dreams

Tell me I’m no good. I say a prayer for

the dead. but mourn only for you

No death dementia not newfound love could

ever soothe my sleep. I weep and

comb the streets at night

for that murmur of your soul

And if you die before we meet I’ll find you in

the next. and then again thereafter

I will take you from your love

Let’s lie together like the first

cry with me of time now lost

and fury at this life. find me in Jenin

where I roam alone in night’s dark cloak

listening for a whisper

By Alex Scott

Biography: Alex is an Irish artist living in London. His work has been published in the Bosphorus Review of Books and featured in Eat the Storms. He volunteered as an Art Teacher in Palestine in 2017 and returned in October 2023 to cycle across the West Bank to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians. He was in Jerusalem during the October 7th offensive.

