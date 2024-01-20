This Is My Body By Laura Williams

This Is My Body

This is my body, I say,

as your eyes trail along my edges,

as your hands reach to touch.

I back away and you follow

because you’ve learned all your life

that what you want is yours to take.

This is my body,

I whisper, eyes closed,

but you’ve never listened to my voice.

Breathe in.

Hold it.

Breathe out.

Breathe in.

Murmur. This is my body.

Breathe out.

Weep. This is my body.

Breathe in.

Speak. This is my body.

Breathe out.

Shout. This is my body.

Breathe in.

I’ve learned all my life

that my body is not mine alone.

It belongs to your grasp, to your gaze,

to your desire and your disgust—

a prize to be won;

a thing to be owned.

You’ve learned all your life

that you’re entitled to take

and I’ve been socialized to give and give.

Breathe in.

Hold it.

Breathe out.

This is my body, I say.

I am not

yours

to touch

to take

to own

or

to win.

This is my body.

I’ve given and I’ve given

but I’ve nothing left to give.

You’ve taken and taken—

that’s your lesson learned

but I refuse to ‘willingly’ give anymore.

This is my body.

Keep your your

gaze ,hands

to yourself.

This is my body.

I’ll not break it

for you.

By Laura Williams

Biography: Laura Williams earned her doctorate at Louisiana State University, focusing on adult literacy and poetry. Her interests lie in poetry (the writing and reading of), reading anything that catches her fancy, photography, and collecting miscellaneous frivolities.

