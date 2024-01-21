Hospital Green Takes Over The MoMA By Emily Riggenbach

Hospital Green Takes Over The MoMA

Nothing beats the stillness of sitting

On the floor of the hallway

Concentrating on the static buzz

Of fluorescent industrial lights

Meant to replicate your bedside lava lamp

Baseboards run a little too smooth to be real

Mirrors distort an already distorted face

Does anyone have the time?

Flaking paint and pudding

May as well be a muzzle

For the society of schizophrenics

That smother the silent with plastic pillows

Call for a nurse and see if she comes

With caviar in her hands like a stewardess

At a four-star daydream motel

Knotted and clotted head hair

And a lice infestation

This is how we get ready

For disasters that may never happen

Biography: Emily Riggenbach is a recent graduate from Florida State University with a BA in Editing, Writing, and Media.

