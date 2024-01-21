Hospital Green Takes Over The MoMA
Nothing beats the stillness of sitting
On the floor of the hallway
Concentrating on the static buzz
Of fluorescent industrial lights
Meant to replicate your bedside lava lamp
Baseboards run a little too smooth to be real
Mirrors distort an already distorted face
Does anyone have the time?
Flaking paint and pudding
May as well be a muzzle
For the society of schizophrenics
That smother the silent with plastic pillows
Call for a nurse and see if she comes
With caviar in her hands like a stewardess
At a four-star daydream motel
Knotted and clotted head hair
And a lice infestation
This is how we get ready
For disasters that may never happen
Biography:
Emily Riggenbach is a recent graduate from Florida State University with a BA in Editing, Writing, and Media.
One thought on “Hospital Green Takes Over The MoMA By Emily Riggenbach”
I love the word picture you created. We are always getting ready for the next disaster.