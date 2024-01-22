Reflecting Past the Mirror By S.N. Vers

I used to use the mirror to remind me of myself

Who I thought I was never who I wanted to be

A imposter of another me who never existed

My deformed perceptions persist through resistance

Who I thought I was never who I wanted to be

I kissed the mirror intensely, yet felt no emotion

My deformed perceptions persist through resistance

As ugliness became the defining trait of my identity

I kissed the mirror intensely, yet felt no emotion

Hoping to see a face that society would accept

As ugliness became the defining trait of my identity

And society’s expectations only caused more pain

Hoping to see a face that society would accept

My skin hides unseen marks, the evidence of my burden

And society’s expectations only caused more pain

My external presence only exacerbates the turmoil

My skin hides unseen marks, the evidence of my burden

A painful reminder of the battles I’ve fought within

My external presence only exacerbates the turmoil

The constant reminder of the struggle to accept myself

A painful reminder of the battles I’ve fought within

The flesh is the reason for much internal drama

The constant reminder of the struggle to accept myself

Makeup can’t conceal the pain that’s deeply rooted

The flesh is the reason for much internal drama

When I saw it as biological torment that’s hard to overcome

Makeup can’t conceal the pain that’s deeply rooted

And pretending to be someone else only cuts more deeply

When I saw it as biological torment that’s hard to overcome

Time may heal the wounds, but the scars remain

And pretending to be someone else only cuts more deeply

But now I gain and reflect, not to change who I am

Time may heal the wounds, but the scars remain

My deformed perceptions persist through resistance

But now I gain and reflect, not to change who I am

I used to use the mirror to remind me of myself

By S.N. Vers

Biography: By S.N. Vers is a poet and artist who has been writing and creating since childhood. He draws inspiration from the beauty, love, and connection of the natural world and the mind’s eye, using various media to express his vision and feelings. He has an MFA in writing, and is the author of Psychedelic Mixtape, a collection of poems and songs that explore the inner and outer realms of existence. His work has also been published in Wingless Dreamer’s Mystic Cauldron issue. He invites you to follow him on Instagram @s.n.vers for more lofi, words, and poetry.

