Reflecting Past the Mirror By S.N. Vers

I used to use the mirror to remind me of myself
Who I thought I was never who I wanted to be
A imposter of another me who never existed
My deformed perceptions persist through resistance
Who I thought I was never who I wanted to be
I kissed the mirror intensely, yet felt no emotion
My deformed perceptions persist through resistance
As ugliness became the defining trait of my identity
I kissed the mirror intensely, yet felt no emotion
Hoping to see a face that society would accept
As ugliness became the defining trait of my identity
And society’s expectations only caused more pain
Hoping to see a face that society would accept
My skin hides unseen marks, the evidence of my burden
And society’s expectations only caused more pain
My external presence only exacerbates the turmoil
My skin hides unseen marks, the evidence of my burden
A painful reminder of the battles I’ve fought within
My external presence only exacerbates the turmoil
The constant reminder of the struggle to accept myself
A painful reminder of the battles I’ve fought within
The flesh is the reason for much internal drama
The constant reminder of the struggle to accept myself
Makeup can’t conceal the pain that’s deeply rooted
The flesh is the reason for much internal drama
When I saw it as biological torment that’s hard to overcome
Makeup can’t conceal the pain that’s deeply rooted
And pretending to be someone else only cuts more deeply
When I saw it as biological torment that’s hard to overcome
Time may heal the wounds, but the scars remain
And pretending to be someone else only cuts more deeply
But now I gain and reflect, not to change who I am
Time may heal the wounds, but the scars remain
My deformed perceptions persist through resistance
But now I gain and reflect, not to change who I am
I used to use the mirror to remind me of myself
By S.N. Vers
Biography:
By S.N. Vers is a poet and artist who has been writing and creating since childhood. He draws inspiration from the beauty, love, and connection of the natural world and the mind’s eye, using various media to express his vision and feelings. He has an MFA in writing, and is the author of Psychedelic Mixtape, a collection of poems and songs that explore the inner and outer realms of existence. His work has also been published in Wingless Dreamer’s Mystic Cauldron issue. He invites you to follow him on Instagram @s.n.vers for more lofi, words, and poetry.