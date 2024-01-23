border By William Aarnes

/ The Rising Phoenix Review

border

A border is a fringe
that ensures the rug
won’t fray.

A border is a mix
of shrubs and flowers
around a house

or at the surveyed edge
of the property,
squirrels and sparrows

here and there.
A border is a boundary,
a frontier made precise,

an imaginary line
two countries agree to
as the geographical limit

of both nation’s authority,
borders thought essential
to maintaining order,

the subjects
of one country
perhaps not speaking

the language of the citizens
of the other, its schools
perhaps teaching

that the heroes of the other
must be remembered
for hateful crimes,

some borders
impossible to patrol,
no more than lines

drawn on a map,
surveyed, uninhabited stretches
where some wander

here and there,
many borders guarded,
knotted shut

with checkpoints and fences,
to exclude refugees
from fraying nations.

Biography:

William Aarnes has published four collections of poetry, the latest being The Hum in Human (Main Street Rag, 2022).

