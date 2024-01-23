border By William Aarnes

border

A border is a fringe

that ensures the rug

won’t fray.

A border is a mix

of shrubs and flowers

around a house

or at the surveyed edge

of the property,

squirrels and sparrows

here and there.

A border is a boundary,

a frontier made precise,

an imaginary line

two countries agree to

as the geographical limit

of both nation’s authority,

borders thought essential

to maintaining order,

the subjects

of one country

perhaps not speaking

the language of the citizens

of the other, its schools

perhaps teaching

that the heroes of the other

must be remembered

for hateful crimes,

some borders

impossible to patrol,

no more than lines

drawn on a map,

surveyed, uninhabited stretches

where some wander

here and there,

many borders guarded,

knotted shut

with checkpoints and fences,

to exclude refugees

from fraying nations.

By William Aarnes

Biography:

William Aarnes has published four collections of poetry, the latest being The Hum in Human (Main Street Rag, 2022).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

