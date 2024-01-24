Cryptozoology By Daniel Brennan

Cryptozoology

Believe or don’t believe. You

cannot erase me. My limbs grow

free and strong, stronger even than

the pitch night, when you speak my name.

Teeth like dancing railroad spikes.

Voice made of campfire smoke.

The earth you stroke between

cold hands mid-prayer is the

same soft dirt that spewed me

into thin air when you weren’t

looking. Believe or don’t believe;

my hungers are divine, ordained.

My fever cracks the skull of day in half

and devours the sweet nectar inside.

My eyes swallow stars, and when

you twist your body amidst

cotton sheets, when you bleat

with sweat in the glass-boned night,

your bed alive with unspoken

dreams – it’s me that finds your

lips and skin. You cannot end

me; I can only keep beginning.

By Daniel Brennan

Biography: Daniel Brennan (he/him) is a queer writer and coffee devotee from New York, who spent much of his childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Pennsylvania, along with his many siblings and an ongoing menagerie of pets. His work has appeared in numerous places, including Passengers Journal, The Banyan Review, Birdcoat Quarterly, Sky Island Journal, and Hive Avenue. Twitter/Instagram: @dannyjbrennan.

