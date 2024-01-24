Cryptozoology By Daniel Brennan

Cryptozoology
Believe or don’t believe. You
cannot erase me. My limbs grow
free and strong, stronger even than
the pitch night, when you speak my name.
Teeth like dancing railroad spikes.
Voice made of campfire smoke.
The earth you stroke between
cold hands mid-prayer is the
same soft dirt that spewed me
into thin air when you weren’t
looking. Believe or don’t believe;
my hungers are divine, ordained.
My fever cracks the skull of day in half
and devours the sweet nectar inside.
My eyes swallow stars, and when
you twist your body amidst
cotton sheets, when you bleat
with sweat in the glass-boned night,
your bed alive with unspoken
dreams – it’s me that finds your
lips and skin. You cannot end
me; I can only keep beginning.
By Daniel Brennan
Biography:
Daniel Brennan (he/him) is a queer writer and coffee devotee from New York, who spent much of his childhood in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Pennsylvania, along with his many siblings and an ongoing menagerie of pets. His work has appeared in numerous places, including Passengers Journal, The Banyan Review, Birdcoat Quarterly, Sky Island Journal, and Hive Avenue. Twitter/Instagram: @dannyjbrennan.