Dragonfly Time
We met eye to eye—
I wielded a garden hose,
its fine mist between us:
he hovered atop
a red rose hip—
small explorer, blue wings
whirring,
holding back
the ocean of time.
Listen—
What did he know
that I didn’t know?
Wing-span, life-span,
measured in inches.
He propelled
above me
and called me to tremble
on my own wings.
By Mary Salisbury
Biography:
Mary Salisbury’s poetry has been published in Calyx, Michigan Quarterly Review, and other journals. An Oregon Literary Arts Fellowship recipient, Mary earned her MFA from Pacific University. Her fiction has been published in The Whitefish Review and Cutthroat. Salisbury’s story collection, Side Effects of Wanting, was published by Main Street Rag.
One thought on “Dragonfly Time By Mary Salisbury”
Delightful!