Dragonfly Time By Mary Salisbury

Dragonfly Time

We met eye to eye—

I wielded a garden hose,

its fine mist between us:

he hovered atop

a red rose hip—

small explorer, blue wings

whirring,

holding back

the ocean of time.

Listen—

What did he know

that I didn’t know?

Wing-span, life-span,

measured in inches.

He propelled

above me



and called me to tremble

on my own wings.

By Mary Salisbury

Biography: Mary Salisbury’s poetry has been published in Calyx, Michigan Quarterly Review, and other journals. An Oregon Literary Arts Fellowship recipient, Mary earned her MFA from Pacific University. Her fiction has been published in The Whitefish Review and Cutthroat. Salisbury’s story collection, Side Effects of Wanting, was published by Main Street Rag.

