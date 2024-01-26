Indigo Leaves By George Eklund

Indigo Leaves

Indigo leaves are buried in the snow

With damaged faces in the graveyard.

We can walk up there later, if you wish.

We could take some wine.

How suddenly the sky changes,

Erasing what I meant to say.

I stay away from fluorescent lights.

I drive to the feed store

Breaking apart inside.

I am not a good thief.

Ask the indigo leaves, ask

The bells and drummers in town.

In the footprints of sleep

What is the future of a dream

Concerning the white hands of a cellist?

I cannot bear the thought

Of collapsing in a taxi

Far from here and from you.

By George Eklund

Biography:

George Eklund has published widely in North American journals, including The American Poetry Review, Beloit Poetry Journal, Crazyhorse, Cimarron Review, Epoch, The Iowa Review, The Massachusetts Review, The New Ohio Review, The North American Review and Willow Springs, among others.

Most recently his poems have appeared in The Lindenwood Review, Poetry Fix, Red Booth Review, and Rio Grande Review, as well as The Heartland Review, Descant, Redactions, Adelaide, and Thimble.

Eklund’s full length volumes include The Island Blade (ABZ Press 2011)

and Each Breath I Cannot Hold (Wind Publications 2011) Finishing Line Press published his chapbook, Wanting To Be an Element, in 2012, and also his recent collection, Altar, in September 2019.

His translations from the Spanish have appeared in The Rio Grande Review, In Translation/Third Rail, Merida Review, Circulo de Poesia, and in the anthology Sólo una vez aquí en la tierra: Cincuenta y dos poetas del mundo (Only Once Here on Earth: 52 World Poets). Most recently his translations of poems by Mario Bojórquez appeared in Tupelo Literary Review.

Eklund has been recognized as an Al Smith Fellow by the Kentucky Arts Council. In 2014 he was invited to represent the U.S. at the Encuentro Internacional de Poesia in Mexico City where he was a featured reader.

George Eklund is Emeritus Professor at Morehead State University. He shares studio space with the painter and poet, Laura Eklund, on thirty acres of wooded hills in eastern Kentucky.

