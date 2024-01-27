632 Miles, Aqua 10 Speed By Eliana Lambros

632 Miles, Aqua 10 Speed
Barefoot, breathless
Booking it through the Rattlesnake
On my rusting aqua 10 speed
Pedaling like crazy
Distance overflows in every direction
You’ve gotta understand
632 miles straight across
Out here you can never reach a dead end
Wheat fields swollen with rain
Gleaming jewel hills in periphery
Sometimes I swear the trees breathe all at once
Some philosopher once crooned that
You can never step in the same river twice
But out here, here
You can follow the Mission Range for miles
I-90 burnt and sizzling
Wheels lapping up pavement straight out past Mullan
Believe me, there’s nothing new to see
But can’t you feel it? With this much gravity
You are held so close to the Earth
Heart slamming into loamy soil up North
You and the appaloosas, red winged blackbirds and all that sky
Cherry low tops scuffing dashboards
Richard Hugo cackling in the rearview
Crank that stereo dial up
I hear his voice reverberating through
Every town with population under 500
Canon AE1 snapshots in blurry succession
Camping bag and a PBR 30 rack
Tastes like piss beneath impending moon gleam
Rolling my tongue in wildfire stained air
Let me be this beautiful forever
Dusty backroads of the Big Sky State
Drink it in
Swallow it up until your tummy’s full
632 miles thundering on and we’re somewhere
Stuck flushed and dancing in the middle of it all
I could cross it on my aqua 10 speed with eyes closed
Let’s head any direction
Either way, I’m home
By Eliana Lambros
Biography:
Eliana Lambros is a student, writer and artist currently based in Vermont. Growing up in a small Montana town, writing and reading always served as a way for her to feel connected to a community beyond the secluded mountains of her home state. Writing poetry is baked into her bones. Years later, she can’t seem to shake the habit.