632 Miles, Aqua 10 Speed By Eliana Lambros

632 Miles, Aqua 10 Speed



Barefoot, breathless

Booking it through the Rattlesnake

On my rusting aqua 10 speed

Pedaling like crazy



Distance overflows in every direction

You’ve gotta understand

632 miles straight across

Out here you can never reach a dead end



Wheat fields swollen with rain

Gleaming jewel hills in periphery

Sometimes I swear the trees breathe all at once



Some philosopher once crooned that

You can never step in the same river twice

But out here, here

You can follow the Mission Range for miles



I-90 burnt and sizzling

Wheels lapping up pavement straight out past Mullan

Believe me, there’s nothing new to see



But can’t you feel it? With this much gravity

You are held so close to the Earth

Heart slamming into loamy soil up North

You and the appaloosas, red winged blackbirds and all that sky



Cherry low tops scuffing dashboards

Richard Hugo cackling in the rearview

Crank that stereo dial up

I hear his voice reverberating through

Every town with population under 500



Canon AE1 snapshots in blurry succession

Camping bag and a PBR 30 rack

Tastes like piss beneath impending moon gleam



Rolling my tongue in wildfire stained air

Let me be this beautiful forever

Dusty backroads of the Big Sky State

Drink it in

Swallow it up until your tummy’s full

632 miles thundering on and we’re somewhere

Stuck flushed and dancing in the middle of it all

I could cross it on my aqua 10 speed with eyes closed

Let’s head any direction

Either way, I’m home

By Eliana Lambros

Biography:

Eliana Lambros is a student, writer and artist currently based in Vermont. Growing up in a small Montana town, writing and reading always served as a way for her to feel connected to a community beyond the secluded mountains of her home state. Writing poetry is baked into her bones. Years later, she can’t seem to shake the habit.

