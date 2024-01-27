There are no Bakeries By Alex Scott

There are no Bakeries

How does it feel to see a home and make a tomb

How does it feel to kill a thousand children, and then a thousand more

When the soul leaves the body, the body remains to rot

The loved so quickly grow cold. Others so slowly grow old

How does it feel to not hear the children play, and to no longer wish for another day?

And what does a mother do, when there are no bakeries, nor children to fetch the bread?

By Alex Scott

Biography: Alex is an Irish artist living in London. His writing is infused with the dark, dreamy and eerie, yet preoccupied with love. His work has previously been published in The Bosphorus Review of Books, based in Istanbul, where he lived during the pandemic. He volunteered as an English and Art Teacher in Palestine in 2017.

