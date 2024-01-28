I Learned From You By Marwa Daftani

I Learned From You

(for mom)

I remember that horrible brown carpet and sitting criss cross

while I told you which nails to paint what color,

that mauve you always had a preference for and still do.

Our thursday nights and picking out a princess movie to watch,

seeing who could fit the most grapes in their mouth.

You never let me cross the street on my own unless

it was to throw out the garbage.

I remember building 13 and apartment 08 and how

lucky we felt in the winters being so close to the laundromat.

The small tube of Chanel rouge,

and how you made it last for years.

Stacked cassette tapes of old singers, the walls vibrating

and the downstairs neighbors ringing our bell.

I clung to your pink pant leg when guests came over,

and you would make pastries appear like magic.

I remember the butterfly clip you always wore in your hair

and how you gave it to me when I cut my bangs too short and cried.

The scarf you tied around my neck after we saw Roman Holiday.

Hitting the side of the tv when it wouldn’t turn on

and its slight yellow-green halo when you finally got it to work.

The red cloud blanket you would throw on me when I was sick,

it always smelt like that 5th avenue perfume.

The chestnut vanity, its lace doily and framed moments.

I remember you when you’re in the next room

and I use my lipstick as blush.

By Marwa Daftani

Biography:

Marwa Daftani is a junior attending Rutgers University – New Brunswick. She is majoring in English and has a a double minor in Creative Writing and Linguistics. She was recently the recipient of the Mitchell Adelman Scholarship for Creative Writing. Marwa will begin her undergraduate thesis within the next year and hopes to complete a collection of poetry and prose to be published one day.

