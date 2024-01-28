Poetry Prompts for Humanity

We are reviving our poetry prompt bundle to help raise funds for e-Sims to send to Gaza. Our new poetry prompt bundle contains 90 writing prompts and 14 writing exercises to guide your poetry writing practices. The collection is available on a pay what you can basis. 100% of the proceeds generated from the sale of this series will be donated to send e-Sims to Palestinians in Gaza.

This collection is available on a pay what you can basis. 100% of the proceeds generated from the sale of this series will be donated to send e-Sims to Palestinians in Gaza through the NGO Connecting Humanity. Learn more about the e-Sims project. Read about Connecting Humanity in the news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

