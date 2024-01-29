Black Cake By Ruth Osman

Black Cake
The last slice of my mother’s black cake
leans against the silvered sides
of the Danish butter cookie tin,
sliver-thin and crumbling.
“You don’t savour things,” you chide,
spearing it into your mouth—
the one morsel I saved for you.
I tried.
But cane stalks swaying
over bodies bent,
falling to the glint of iron
beneath a marauding sun-
burnt sugar, treacly
and intractable, congealing
from golden-brown to bitter black-
cake batter bubbling
in the oven’s heart, a rising tide
of rebellion-
songs, redolent with spice,
drifting through the louvres …
I couldn’t deny it—
this dark flame fuelled
by brandy and rum,
pretence distilled
to desire.
What does such fire have to do
with savouring?
By Ruth Osman
Biography:
Ruth Osman is a Guyanese singer/songwriter and poet based in the Caribbean twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Like most Caribbean people, she is a confluence of ethnicities, traditions and perspectives. Poetry, she says, helps her make sense of those rich, diverse and sometimes incongruent legacies. She was shortlisted for the Bocas Lit Emerging Writers Fellowship 2022. And her poem, “Lost and Found” received an Honorable Mention in the 52nd New Millennium Writing Awards. Osman is currently completing her debut poetry collection “All Made of Longing” for publication by Bamboo Talk Press.