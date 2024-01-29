Black Cake By Ruth Osman

Black Cake

The last slice of my mother’s black cake

leans against the silvered sides

of the Danish butter cookie tin,

sliver-thin and crumbling.

“You don’t savour things,” you chide,

spearing it into your mouth—

the one morsel I saved for you.

I tried.

But cane stalks swaying

over bodies bent,

falling to the glint of iron

beneath a marauding sun-

burnt sugar, treacly

and intractable, congealing

from golden-brown to bitter black-

cake batter bubbling

in the oven’s heart, a rising tide

of rebellion-

songs, redolent with spice,

drifting through the louvres …

I couldn’t deny it—

this dark flame fuelled

by brandy and rum,

pretence distilled

to desire.

What does such fire have to do

with savouring?

By Ruth Osman

Biography: Ruth Osman is a Guyanese singer/songwriter and poet based in the Caribbean twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Like most Caribbean people, she is a confluence of ethnicities, traditions and perspectives. Poetry, she says, helps her make sense of those rich, diverse and sometimes incongruent legacies. She was shortlisted for the Bocas Lit Emerging Writers Fellowship 2022. And her poem, “Lost and Found” received an Honorable Mention in the 52nd New Millennium Writing Awards. Osman is currently completing her debut poetry collection “All Made of Longing” for publication by Bamboo Talk Press.

