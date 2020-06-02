everywhere whispers to us, a promise By Sam Crocker

everywhere whispers to us, a promise

everything was still

and

the old world

began to eat itself

like the apocalyptic

snake

that wraps

tight around the globe

again and again.

the rest of us spoke

among ourselves

and grew strong.

together

we wrenched production

to a stop.

all the powers of the old world

strained forward

against human impulse

as if they could continue

forever.

when they no longer could

they withered like

corn husks

left in the sun

for too long.

then, finally

we were left alone

with ourselves.

so we blessed

the bakers;

the bricklayers;

the farmers;

the doctors;

the carpenters;

the mothers.

for some among us

the world had ended

many times before.

we knew it could again;

this time it could begin.

so everywhere:

in the smell of the wind;

in the creaking of the metal

behemoths of industry;

in the hushed breath of lovers;

in the black dirt;

in the shifting oceans;

in the rising of bread;

in the falling of leaves;

in scraped knees;

in the turning of thin pages;

in the turning of the earth;

in your blinking eyes;

everywhere

whispered a promise

of the new world.

By Sam Crocker

Biography:

Sam Crocker is a young writer from Bernardston, Massachusetts. He spends most of his time gardening, writing, and playing music. His poetry has appeared in the Little Brown House Review, and his songs have been featured in the Valley Advocate’s “Valley Sessions,” (a local site for live music in the Pioneer Valley).