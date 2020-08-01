Yesterday I saw God By Julia Bonadies

Yesterday I saw God

taking his smoke break

at the edge of the Firestone garage

on Hartford Turnpike.

Black Champion sweatshirt

framing the yellowed neckline

of a wife beater tank.

Black joggers and weathered

matte black Nike Air Force 1’s.

Fresh buzz cut brandished in the sun.

A blue N95 mask resting on his chest

and half a Newport between his lips—

The light turns green, he exhales.

Flicks ash to the ground,

and looks for my eyes.

By Julia Bonadies

Biography:

Julia Bonadies teaches English Language Arts at Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts Middle, and tutors in writing at Manchester Community College. In 2016, she was named Manchester Community College’s poet representative in the Connecticut Poetry Circuit. Her poetry has appeared in the national undergraduate magazine, The Albion Review, local paper The Chronicle, and various online journals and local college literary arts magazines. She is a film and plant enthusiast who resides in Vernon, Connecticut.