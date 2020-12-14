CALIFORNIA FIRES EVERYWHERE By Abby Caplin

CALIFORNIA FIRES EVERYWHERE

I know morning only by cell phone

held up to the dark beyond the window,

where daylight’s been canceled,

school too. Across the street, kids eat breakfast

Cheerios and milk in soured lighting. I gape,

thinking of bedtime at lunchtime, how cars wear

the gray of old underwear no amount of bleach

can undo. Even the green of the garden

is gray, where hummingbirds are stunned,

and confused bats tire, unsure of when to return

to their roosts. My husband drives to the beach,

his car’s headlights seeking a nonexistent horizon

as the bloody eye of the sun hunts for its betrayers.

He texts me a video of a landmark diner’s electric

sign, its neon red pulsing in the throat

of a furious god that we bed down with

every night, as it whispers us to sleep.

By Abby Caplin

Biography:



Abby Caplin’s poems have appeared in AGNI, Catamaran, Love’s Executive Order, Manhattanville Review, Midwest Quarterly, Salt Hill, TSR: The Southampton Review, Tikkun, and elsewhere. Among her awards, she has been a finalist for the Rash Award in Poetry, semi-finalist for the Willow Run Poetry Book Award, finalist for the Anna Davidson Rosenberg Poetry Award, and a winner of the San Francisco Poets Eleven. She is a physician and practices mind-body medicine in San Francisco. http://abbycaplin.com