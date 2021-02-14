White Caterpillar By Julienne Maui Castelo Mangawang

White Caterpillar



Are you happy?



Your message floats

in my mind like ice

in cherry and vodka. Images

of you disperse into background

noise at the bar. I trace

the coaster and pen down

my thoughts on tissues before

rolling them into white

caterpillars. They huddle

beside my glass growing

with moisture. When the time comes

they will veil themselves

in a make-shift chrysalis of trash

bags for years to burst

out the memory of burning

love now dead. It is

a butterfly with punctures

on its wings fluttering

about my head before

dying by my hand. I smile

throughout the night, asking

for more tissues, wasting

ink to re-

member you.

By Julienne Maui Castelo Mangawang

Biography:

Julienne Maui Castelo Mangawang finished BA Asian Studies at the University of Santo Tomas. She is taking up her MA in Creative Writing at the University of the Philippines — Diliman. Her poems are published in 聲韻詩刊 Voice & Verse Poetry Magazine, ALPAS Journal, Inklette Magazine, and is forthcoming in The Rumpus. Her interests include esoteric practices, Japanese studies, and Jungian archetypes. She likes sleeping but sleeping doesn’t like her. At the moment, she is tending to a garden in Makati, Philippines — anticipating vegetables to be harvested soon and for the hydrangea to be, once again, in full bloom.