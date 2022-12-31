Still open at 1:28am By Kris Cho

Still open at 1:28am

The first time I ordered 짬뽕I saw

my mother reflected in a wall of mirrors behind me:

young woman asking for her favorite noodle dish

in a small town as foreign as the place I called my home

across the street from church, ordering 짬뽕 after service

drinking broth to forget

back then,짬뽕 was too spicy for me

so I keep its scent, scalding seafood

steam inseparable from midwestern

humidity clouding the mirrors that

try to reflect

a more landlocked part of the country

a more seaborn part of the world.

But here, I order from

a man who doesn’t know where I’m from

who

to me

speaks in English

sends me back to a room I am at liberty to lock —

that I choose to lock

where I drink a bowl of apology at my desk

feel the unspoken burn down my throat

and somewhere in a different state

my mother dreams of a different home

and orders 짬뽕 too

By Kris Cho

Biography:

Kris Cho is a poet born and raised in Mid-Missouri. They are currently studying at Brown University where they double concentrate in Ethnic Studies and History. Cho competed on the Brown/RISD College Union Poetry Slam Invitational (CUPSI) team, winning the 2019 semi-finalist title with their teammates. Their work has been featured in Visions Literary Magazine and chapbook 0.2.

