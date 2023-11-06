Origin Story By Sascha Cohen

Origin Story

Somewhere in the villages of Belarus

a bloodline silently mutated

and that was the prologue

A single bad cell divided in two

This happened three hundred million times before

it started to hurt

I was having these dreams

of small woodland creatures suckling

on my nipples, their sharp mouths the shape of stars

“These are big enough to mount on my wall,”

said the stunned doctor

when he pressed his fingers against my tumors,

warm and alive

There were four of them, each with its own satellite

They became the planets that my life

had to revolve around, my centers of gravity,

rulers of the tides, they had breached

my body’s barriers, ocean seeping

against the bulkheads of a sinking ship

Before operating, the hospital asked

if I wanted a Rabbi. My scans lit up

like a galaxy, calcium white starbursts

scattering their sinister hooks

into my 30s

I was wheeled into that butcher shop

of sleeping women,

their yellow fat curling on trays, scooped away

by a sweating surgeon covered in blood

Inside the MRI tube I want to write

the same sentence found

on the concentration camp wall:

If there is a God,

He will have to beg for my forgiveness.

By Sascha Cohen

Biography: Sascha Cohen is a writer from Los Angeles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

