First Position By Josh Aaron Siegel

First Position



you’ll never know what it took

to get these shoes

from the window in vienna.

the ones that glittered from the kerosene street lamps

when i crossed their path and

stole for the first time

from the baker on rennweg

who didn’t even notice, Mama when

two silver flats like bolshoi slippers sitting

in the corner of the display with a

tag higher than all the slips we had for food

were gone for good.

it’s silly but i used to

sit on the ledge of

the department store and imagine

rubbing the window with my rags

until the chemicals melted away the mirror between

them and me

even after we left Mama

i thought about those ballet shoes

on my feet in moments

when i didn’t want to draw

another line of blood

when you couldn’t stand

in the courtyard without leaning

on my shoulder

we never spoke of them

but let the streaks of light

hum in my mind until

vienna let me in again,

a tourist this time

and led me to the window with

flats like bolshoi slippers

still waiting in the window

for me to take them home

By Josh Aaron Siegel