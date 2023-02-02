When I say I want to go home By Melissa Ferrer (&)

When I say I want to go home

I want to go home like

picking berries off the bush

and hearing the ocean in my mouth

hearing the planting of gardens

in the crease of my hands

hearing the shade of the tree

on my sundrunk skin

I want to go home like

running in fields with no shoes

like drinking coconut from the gourd

and eating mango off the tree

And the fiyah

oh da fiyah burns a path

through the mystery in our chests

I want to go home like no locks

on doors, no door bells,

maybe no doors at all We sing

as we approach any home

to prepare them for our arrival

and are welcomed with drink and food and games

where there are no borders in our spirit

just the flow of life in our names

Home, where no one SAYS i love you,

because it is never a question

to be answered

And our chests are mountains and rivers

instead of hollowed out caves

Home, where life is where the family is

where there are no separate buildings that fragment the being

into proper and professional

where we are eternally

as we are in any moment whether planting or hunting

or loafin in the field or the river

Home, where our hair

and the leaves

and the grass

and the antennae are one

where the feet root deep into the soil

to drink from the water below

where the hands hold ALL

where the senses are awake within

Home, where the mighty laugh

of the newborn graces the ear of the elder

as she leaves her encasing behind

to rejoin the river and tree of life

that courses through our veins and the wind races

sharing

in their joy and release

Leaves pumping through

the wild hair of children

as they chase their brethren

lions and lambs

Goat and gallo

butterfly and moth

The wind the river

the sand the sea

Everything runs and swims

as if it is flying

in our veins in our step

Even the blood

in our veins

Even the pep

In our step

Even the grins

above our chins

All free flowing

All flowing

All free

All all

that they

can be

you know

home.

By Melissa Ferrer (&)

Biography Melissa Ferrer (&) (she/ they/ the artist formerly known as prince symbol) is a poet/writer, performer, musician, educator, motivational speaker, organizer and philarchist living in Kansas City, MO. They live in expansion and contraction. Their work can be found in Zin Daily, Fahmidan Journal, and Food for Thought Anthology– among other places. Their debut chapbook “Birthing Pains” was published by Turnsol Editions in 2020. And they are a Poetry MFA Candidate at Randolph College. Find out more about them at http://www.melissaferrerand.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

