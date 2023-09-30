GENDER By Ian Powell-Palm

GENDER

I watch him exit the field.

Two halves of a boy slung over the shoulder

Of his horse. The night burned like a blue asterisk

In the back of my throat.

His hands were stained green with birdsong.

His hands were brutalized with

All our undoing’s

Soft and bloody, like the shaved skin

Of a lyric none of us could remember.

And my youth was the length of a cage

In whose jaw I slowly erupted.

And this was why I lost myself to every red thing.

His kiss was hard and fast

And it hurt me to want it.

Once, as I lay in bed,

He took the star above me and carved her

Into a peach. I could hear her blood echoing

Even after she had fed us.

In the distance, I could hear the hard sobs

Of mothers with rifles clasped between their legs.

This is the story I tell myself when all else fails.

This is what I reach for when I am no longer young

inside his bruised hands

the sounds a doe makes

when she learns to stop breathing

By Ian Powell-Palm

Biography: Ian Powell-Palm is a poet and musician currently splitting his time between Amherst Massachusetts and Bozeman Montana. He is a three-time Pushcart Prize nominee and has been published in journals such as Chapter House, Chiron Review, American Poetry Journal, and others. His first chapbook “Highway Fatality” was released in 2022. His work attempts to interrogate familial trauma, sexual identity, and the resurrection of the dead. He is the co-editor and co-founder of the literary journal “Rejected Lit Mag.” You can find more of his work on Instagram at the username @Ipowellp16

